Maine Men’s Hockey’s Season End with 6-2 Loss to Merrimack

The Maine Men's Hockey Team's season came to an end on Wednesday, March 9th with a 6-2 loss in the opening round of the Hockey East playoffs.

Merrimack jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 1st Period, on a power play goal by Steven Jandric, assisted by Alex Jefferies and Max Newton with 12:23 elapsed in the Period.

The score remained 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period, but Merrimack scored again, with just 34 seconds gone in the 2nd period. Filip Forsmark with the goal, assisted by Liam Walsh and Jordan Seyfert.

Merrimack made it 3-0 3:33 later, when Matt Copponi lit the goal lamp, assisted by Mac Welsher and Zach Uens.

Maine finally got on the board, with 6:11 left in the 2nd Period on a goal by Lynden Breen, assisted by Ben Poisson.

The 2nd Period ended with Merrimack up 3-1.

The Warriors then put it away in the 3rd Period with 3 goals, Max Newton scored twice at the 3:45 and 17:02 mark. Liam Walsh scored with 11:06 gone

Maine added the final goal with 2:23 remaining, with Matthew Fawcett scoring, assisted by John Mulera and Jack Quinlivan.

Matthew Thiessen was in goal for Maine. He turned away 20 shots. Hugo Ollas was in net for Merrimack, turning away 26 shots.

Maine's season comes to an end with a 7-22-4 record. Merrimack 19-14-1 will now play UMass-Lowell in the Quarterfinals on Saturday, March 12th at 4:30 p.m.

In other Hockey East games on Wednesday night Boston College knocked off the University of New Hampshire 4-3 in overtime and Providence College beat Vermont 2-1.

The other Quarterfinal matchups are Boston University at UConn, Providence at UMass and Boston College at Northeastern.

