Maine Moves Up to 5th from 7th in November 4th USCHO Poll
The Maine Black Bears were rewarded by pollsters for their weekend sweep of Merrimack, moving from 7th to 5th in the November 4th US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.
Denver remained on top and Boston College remained 2nd. Minnesota and Michigan State swapped positions from a week ago. Boston University fell from 5th to 9th and North Dakota dropped from 6th to 10th.
November 4th Poll
- Denver (48 1st place votes) 8-0-0 998 points.
- Boston College 5-1-0 940 points
- Minnesota (1 1st place vote) 7-1-0 864 points
- Michigan State 5-1-0 852 points
- Maine 6-0-1 785 points
- Cornell (1 1st place vote)2-0-0 753 points
- Michigan 5-2-1 666 points
- Colorado College 6-0-0 649 points
- Boston University 4-3-0 568 points
- North Dakota 3-4-0 520 points
- Providence 5-1-1 511 points
- St. Cloud State 6-3-0 405 points
- Ohio State 7-0-1 399 points
- Western Michigan 3-1-0 398 points
- Quinnipiac 3-3-0 308 points
- Minnesota State 6-4-0 183 points
- UMass Lowell 5-1-0 169 points
- Massachusetts 4-3-1 148 points
- Penn State 4-3-0 87 points
- Notre Dame 5-3-0 86 points
