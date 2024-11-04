Maine Moves Up to 5th from 7th in November 4th USCHO Poll

The Maine Black Bears were rewarded by pollsters for their weekend sweep of Merrimack, moving from 7th to 5th in the November 4th US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Denver remained on top and Boston College remained 2nd. Minnesota and Michigan State swapped positions from a week ago. Boston University fell from 5th to 9th and North Dakota dropped from 6th to 10th.

November 4th Poll

Denver (48 1st place votes) 8-0-0 998 points. Boston College 5-1-0 940 points Minnesota (1 1st place vote) 7-1-0 864 points Michigan State 5-1-0 852 points Maine 6-0-1 785 points Cornell (1 1st place vote)2-0-0 753 points Michigan 5-2-1 666 points Colorado College 6-0-0 649 points Boston University 4-3-0 568 points North Dakota 3-4-0 520 points Providence 5-1-1 511 points St. Cloud State 6-3-0 405 points Ohio State 7-0-1 399 points Western Michigan 3-1-0 398 points Quinnipiac 3-3-0 308 points Minnesota State 6-4-0 183 points UMass Lowell 5-1-0 169 points Massachusetts 4-3-1 148 points Penn State 4-3-0 87 points Notre Dame 5-3-0 86 points

Get our free mobile app