Maine Moves Up to 5th from 7th in November 4th USCHO Poll

October 12, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Black Bears were rewarded by pollsters for their weekend sweep of Merrimack, moving from 7th to 5th in the November 4th US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Denver remained on top and Boston College remained 2nd. Minnesota and Michigan State swapped positions from a week ago. Boston University fell from 5th to 9th and North Dakota dropped from 6th to 10th.

November 4th Poll

  1. Denver (48 1st place votes) 8-0-0 998 points.
  2. Boston College 5-1-0 940 points
  3. Minnesota (1 1st place vote) 7-1-0 864 points
  4. Michigan State 5-1-0 852 points
  5. Maine 6-0-1 785 points
  6. Cornell (1 1st place vote)2-0-0 753 points
  7. Michigan 5-2-1 666 points
  8. Colorado College 6-0-0 649 points
  9. Boston University 4-3-0 568 points
  10. North Dakota 3-4-0 520 points
  11. Providence 5-1-1 511 points
  12. St. Cloud State 6-3-0 405 points
  13. Ohio State 7-0-1 399 points
  14. Western Michigan 3-1-0 398 points
  15. Quinnipiac 3-3-0 308 points
  16. Minnesota State 6-4-0 183 points
  17. UMass Lowell 5-1-0 169 points
  18. Massachusetts 4-3-1 148 points
  19. Penn State 4-3-0 87 points
  20. Notre Dame 5-3-0 86 points
