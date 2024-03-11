Maine Moves Up to 8th in USCHO Poll and 7th in PairWise

With the conclusion of the regular season, and the weekend sweep of UMass the Maine Men's Hockey Team has moved up to 8th in the March 11th US College Hockey Online Poll and 7th in the PairWise rankings.

Here's the March 11th Poll.

Boston College 28-5-1 (50 1st place votes) Boston University 24-8-2 Denver 24-9-3 Michigan State 22-9-3 North Dakota 24-10-2 Minnesota 22-9-5 Quinnipiac 24-8-2 Maine 22-10-2 Wisconsin 26-11-2 Colorado College 20-11-3 Michigan 20-13-3 Omaha 20-10-4 Providence 18-12-4 Western Michigan 20-13-1 Cornell 17-6-6 Massachusetts 19-12-3 New Hampshire 19-14-1 St. Cloud 15-14-5 RIT 24-10-2 Arizona State 24-8-6 Bemidji State 19-15-2

Maine finished the Hockey East scheduled 3rd, and will host a Quarterfinal on Saturday, March 16th at 7 p.m. The Black Bears will play the winner of the game between UMass Lowell - University of New Hampshire, which will be played on Wednesday, March 13th at 7:05 p.m.

The March 16th game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney starting at 6:30 p.m.