Maine Remains Unbeaten Steals 2-1 Win in OT Over #5 Quinnipiac on the Road

The University of Maine Black Bears picked up a huge 2-1 win in overtime Friday night on the road over the #5 and defending national champions, the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Maine led 1-0 in the 1st Period on a goal by Donavan Villeneuve-Houle, assisted by Ben Poisson with 12:55 gone.

The Bobcats tied the game in the 2nd Period on a goal by Christophe Fillion, assisted by Cristophe Tellier and Zach Tupker.

The game remained tied through the end of regulation.

In Overtime, Playing 3 on 3, with 3:50 gone and just 1:10 left, Brandon Chabrier scored the game-winner, assisted by Lyden Breen and Donavan Villeneuve Houle.

Maine was 0-5 on the Power Play while Quinnipiac was 0-3.

Maine outshot the Bobcats 29-18.

Victor Ostamsn was in goal, for Maine, and turned away 17 shots. Matej Marinov was in net for the Bobcats and turned away 27 shots.

Thanks to Dale Jellison who was in Connecticut for the photo!

Maine, now 3-0 will play Quinnipiac 3-3-0 Saturday night, October 28th at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

Maine is on the road next weekend November 3rd and 4th at Merrimack College with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. each night. The Black Bears return home to the Alfond on Friday November 10th and Saturday November 11th for a weekends series with Boston College.