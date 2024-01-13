Maine Scores 5 Goals in 3rd Period to Beat UConn 5-3

The Maine Men's Hockey Team exploded for 5 goals in the 3rd Period to beat the UConn Huskies 5-3 in Connecticut on Friday night, January 12th.

The Black Bears trailed 2-0 at the end of the 1st Period, and after a scoreless 2nd Period, the score was still 2-0 in favor of the Huskies.

The Black Bears scored on a power play with 2:59 gone in the 3rd to make the score 2-1. Harrison Scott scored, assisted by Brandon Chabrier and Ben Poisson.

But UConn scored with 6:29 gone, to make the score 3-1 in favor of the Huskies.

Brandon Holt scored a short-handed goal with 9:09 gone, to bring Maine within 1, 3-2. Hold was assisted by Lynden Breen and Donavan Villeneuve-Houle.

The Black Bears then scored their 2nd power play of the night, with 7:57 left, to even the score 3-3. Bradly Nadeau scored, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Brandon Chabrier.

Maine then took the lead, 4-3 with 3:45 left in the game. Josh Nadeau scored, assisted by Lynden Breen and Luke Antonacci.

Brandon Holt scored on an unassisted empty-netter goal with 1:52 to give Maine the 5-3 lead.

The Black Bears were 2-4 on the power play, while UConn was 0-3.

Victor Ostman was in goal for Maine, turning away 25 shots. Ethan Haider was in net for the Huskies, and recorded 32 saves.

UConn is now 8-10-2 overall and 4-7-1 in Hockey East. Maine is now 14-3-2 overall and 6-2-1 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will conclude their weekend series Saturday afternoon, January 13th with the puck dropping at 3 p.m. The pregame starts at 2:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.