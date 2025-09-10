Here are the High School Field Hockey and Girls and Boys Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, September 9th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

Field Hockey

Biddeford 4 Gorham 3

Gardiner 9 Winslow 0

Lawrence 1 Leavitt 1

Noble 9 Massabesic 0

Scarborough 10 Portland 0

Skowhegan 2 Mt. Blue 1

Thornton Academy 2 Kennebunk 0

Windham 3 South Portland 1

Girls Soccer

Bangor 3 Mount Ararat 1

Brunswick 4 Oxford Hills 0

Bucksport 3 MDI 0

Camden Hills 12 Lewiston 0

Cape Elizabeth 6 Fryeburg Academy 0

Dexter 5 Greenville 0

Dirgo 2 Valley 1

Erskine Academy 5 Lincoln Academy 1

Freeport 4 Gray-New Gloucester 3

Gardiner 6 Lawrence 0

Hermon 11 Caribou 1

Medomak Valley 4 Waterville 0

Messalonskee 3 Edward Little 1

MCI 4 Mount View 3

Morse 3 Oceanside 0

North Yarmouth Academy 5 Wells 1

Orono 3 Central 1

Poland 8 Sacopee Valley 0

Winslow 1 Leavitt 0

Boys Soccer

Camden Hills 5 Lewiston 3

Cape Elizabeth 5 Fryeburg Academy 1

Edward Little 7 Messalonskee 0

Falmouth 2 Windham 1

Freeport 2 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Gardiner 8 Lawrence 1

Gorham 1 Bonny Eagle 0

Hampden Academy 4 Brewer 0

Hodgdon 6 Schenck 2

John Bapst 1 Ellsworth 0

Kennebunk 7 Noble 0

Leavitt 1 Winslow 0

Lincoln Academy 0 Erskine Academy 0

Monmouth Academy 7 Wells 2

Mount Ararat 2 Bangor 1

Mount Blue 4 Skowhegan 0

Mount View 6 MCI 1

MDI 5 GSA 1

Nokomis 2 Belfast 0

Oak Hill 2 Maranacook 1

Oceanside 3 Morse 0

Poland 3 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Scarborough 4 Thornton Academy 1

Traip Academy 4 Waynflete 0

Valley 10 Dirigo 0

Waterville 4 Medomak Valley 0

You can vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open thru Thursday, September 11th at 11:59 p.m.

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 14th, for games/matches played September 8th-13th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 15th, and go thru Thursday, September 18th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.