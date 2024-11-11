Maine Soccer to play #5 Wisconsin in NCAA Opening Round Friday November 15

Maine Soccer to play #5 Wisconsin in NCAA Opening Round Friday November 15

November 10, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Black Bears will travel to Wisconsin to play the #5 Badgers in the opening round of the NCAA Soccer Tournament on Friday, November 15th.

The game will begin at 8 p.m.

Wisconsin enters the game with a 9-5-4 record, The Badgers lost to #10 Ohio State in the 1st Round of the Big 10 Tournament.

Maine enters the game with a 13-1-3 record after beating UNH 3-0 in the America East Tournament. Maine has a 12 game unbeaten streak.

Maine has only allowed 12 goals in 17 games this season and have shut out their opponent 9 times, including 3 straight games in the America East Tournament.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

Maine-Vermont Women's Ice Hockey

The Maine Black Bears played host to the Vermont Catamounts on Saturday, November 2nd.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Black_Bear_Sports, Maine Soccer
Categories: Articles

More From 92.9 The Ticket