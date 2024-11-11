Maine Soccer to play #5 Wisconsin in NCAA Opening Round Friday November 15
The Maine Black Bears will travel to Wisconsin to play the #5 Badgers in the opening round of the NCAA Soccer Tournament on Friday, November 15th.
The game will begin at 8 p.m.
Wisconsin enters the game with a 9-5-4 record, The Badgers lost to #10 Ohio State in the 1st Round of the Big 10 Tournament.
Maine enters the game with a 13-1-3 record after beating UNH 3-0 in the America East Tournament. Maine has a 12 game unbeaten streak.
Maine has only allowed 12 goals in 17 games this season and have shut out their opponent 9 times, including 3 straight games in the America East Tournament.
