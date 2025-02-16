Maine Softball Drops 2 Games on Saturday

The Maine Softball Team played a couple of close-fought games on Saturday, but dropped a pair of games, losing 3-1 to East Tennessee State and 3-2 to Presbyterian College in South Carolina.

In the loss to East Tennessee State Maine scored in the top of the 1st inning when Immy Gie singled driving in Keira Inman.

But East Tennessee tied the game in the bottom of the 4th inning and then won the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Both Maine and East Tennessee State had 4 hits.

Alysen Rieth pitched a complete game for the Black Bears. She allowed 3 runs, all earned. She struck out 4 and walked 2, and had a pair of wild pitches. She is now 0-2 on the season.

In the 2nd game against Presbyterian Maine again scored 1st, this time in the top of the 4th inning as Gabby Papushka homered to left.

Presbyterian scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th.

Maine battled back but were only abled to score 1 run in the top of the 7th inning. Keira Inman singled, driving in Kyrah Haba-Dailey.

Maine had 5 hits in the game with Papushka going 2-3. Bailey Snowberger had a double. Inman and Haba-Dailey each had a single.

Madison Simmerman pitched a complete game for the Black Bears.She allowed 7 hits and 3 runs, although just 1 was earned. She struck out 4 and walked 2.

Maine is now 0-4. They will travel to Alabama next weekend for 5 games in the Mardi Gras Classic. They will play Texas A&M and Lipscomb on Friday, February 21st, Lipscomb and Notre Dame on Saturday, February 22nd and then South Alabama on Sunday, February 23rd.

Maine will open up America East play on Saturday, March 22nd with a doubleheader at Bryant. The Black Bears will play their 1st games at home on Saturday, April 5th with a doubleheader against UMBC.