Maine Softball Drops a Pair in Louisiana 6-1 and 4-3 on Friday

The Maine Softball Team dropped a pair of games in the Mardi Gras Mambo in Louisiana on Friday, losing to Southeastern Louisiana 6-1 and Southern University 4-3.

In the 6-1 loss to Southeastern Louisiana, Maine was outhit 7-2 and committed 3 errors.

Maine's lone run came in the1st inning when Gabby Papushka scored on Immy Gie's single to left.

Maine's only other hit came off of the bat of Papushka.

In the circle Alysen Rieth started for Maine and allowed 6 hits and 6 runs in 2.0 innings. She walked 3 and struck out 1. Her record is now 0-5. Ava Zettlemoyer pitched the final 4.0 innings, holding Southeastern Louisiana to just 1 hit. She walked 2 but didn't allow a run.

Maine lost to Southern University 4-3 in the 2nd game on Friday. Unfortunately a box score wasn't posted as of Saturday morning to be able to provide a recap of the game.

Maine is set to play 2 games on Saturday, March 1st. They will take on Houston Christian University at 4 p.m. followed by Grambling State University at 6 p.m. They'll then take on Stephen F. Austin on Sunday, March 2nd at 11 a.m.