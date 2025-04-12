Maine Softball Drops Both Games of Doubleheader with Binghamton

It was a tough afternoon and evening for the Maine Softball Team on Friday, April 11th as they lost both games to the Binghamton Bearcats losing 7-2 and 8-0.

The softball was flying out of the park as Binghamton hit 6 home runs, while Maine hit 1.

In Game 1 the Black Bears had 4 hits and committed 4 errors.

Keira Inman hit her 3rd homer of the season, a solo homer in the 6th inning. She ended the game 1-3

Kyrah Haba-Dailey had a double and was 1-3. Madison Hand and Eviana Robles each had a single, and were 1-3 in the game

Alysen Rieth was in the circle and pitched a complete game, allowing 7 hits and 7 runss, walking 6 and striking out 9. She gave up 3 homers. Rieth is now 4-15 on the season.

In Game 2 the Black Bears only managed 2 hits. Abby Rhee and Keira Inman each singled.

Madison Simmerman started in the circle for Maine and allowed 7 hits and 5 runs in 3.1 innings. She struck out 3. Ava Zettlemoyer pitched the final 3.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, walking 3.

Elisa Allen had 2 homers for Binghamton, giving her 4 on the day. She finished the doubleheader 5-7 with 4 home runs and 6 RBIs.

Binghamton is now 22-11 on the season, while Maine is 7-29. The 2 teams will finish the 3-game series on Saturday morning, April 12th at 10 a.m.