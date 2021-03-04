Maine Softball Season Opener Canceled

The UMaine softball team was scheduled to start their season with a three game set against Army this weekend, but that series is off, and the Black Bears will wait until Sunday March 14th to get their schedule underway.

The head coach of the Black Bears Mike Coutts joined The Morning Line to discuss what caused the cancellation, and what process he went through after getting word and what he tried to accomplish.

We also talked about the team and how it's been nearly one full year since they played a competitive game, yet the players may be tighter now that ever before.

Coach Coutts also talked about the future of the program with the new facilities on the way and what that could mean for recruiting and for play moving forward.

Take a listen back to it again here.