Maine Softball Splits a Pair of Games on Saturday, March 1st at Mardi Gras Mambo

The Maine Softball Team picked up their 2nd win of the season, beating Grambling State University, 9-1 on Saturday night, Mach 1st. Earlier in the day they lost 9-7 to Houston Christian University

9-1 Win over Grambling State University.

Maine outhit Grambling State 7-5

Gabby Papushka, leading-off for the Black Bears was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Immy Gie, the Designated Player, batting 2nd was 2-4 with a run batted in. Bailey Snowberger, Francesca Guerrera (3 runs batted in) and Lexi Corcorn (1 run batted in) all had a single. Kyli Hernandez stole a base.

Alysen Rieth picked up her 1st win of the season, throwing a complete game . She allowed just 1 run, which was earned, striking out 4 and walking 1.She hit a batter

9-7 loss to Houston Christian.

Houston Christian outhit Maine 9-8

Trailing 9-3 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Maine scored 4 times, but weren't able tot tile the score

Gabby Papushka was1-3 with a triple and drove in 3 runs. Immy Gie was 2-4 with a run batted in. Francesca Guerrera was 2-3 with a run batted in. Kyrah Haba-Daily, Bailey Snowberger and Keira Inman each singled for the Black Bears.

Madison Simmerman started for Maine and took the loss and is now 1-3. She went 3.0 innings allowing 9 hits and 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. She struck out 1 but unleashed 2 wild pitches. Kaly Thomas pitched 0.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. She walked 2, didn't strike out a batter and threw a wild pitch. Ava Zettlemoyer pitched the final 3.1 innings allowing 1 hit and no runs. She walked 3, struck out 2 and had a wild pitch.

Maine is now 2-10. They are taking on Stephen F Austin Sunday morning March 2nd in the final game of their 5-game trip to the Mardi Gras Mambo.

Maine will play 5 games next weekend March 7-8th in New Haven, Connecticut, playing Sacred Heart and Yale twice and Central Connecticut State once.