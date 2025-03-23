Maine Softball Swept at Bryant Losing Sunday 13-2

After dropping a doubleheader on Saturday to Bryant, Maine was swept on Sunday, losing 13-2 to the Bulldogs in Rhode Island.

Maine was outhit 11-4 as the game was stopped after 5 inning because of the mercy-rule.

Gabby Papushka leading off was 2-3 for the Black Bears, witha double. She has 6 doubles to lead the team along with Bailey Snowberger who also has 6. Papushka is the 3rd leading hitter, batting .256.

Francesca Guerrera was 2-3. She's batting .280 on the season, and is the 2nd leading hitter for Maine.

In the circle, Madison Simmerman, a freshman, started for Maine and went just 1.0 inning. She allowed 3 hits and 3 runs. Simmerman is now 3-7 on the season. Kaly Thomas came on in relief but wasn't able to retire a batter. She allowed 3 hits, and 6 runs, walking 3. Alysen Rieth pitched an inning and allowed 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 1. Ava Zettlemoyer pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 1.

Bryant is now 10-14 and 3-0 in America East.

Maine is 6-20 and 0-3 in America East. Maine will be on the road next weekend with 3 games at UMass Lowell March 29-30. They finally will play at home April 5-6 with 3 games against UMBC