Maine Softball Swept at Bryant on Saturday

The Maine Softball Team was swept at Bryant on Saturday, March 22nd, losing 9-3 and 9-8 as the Black Bears opened America East Conference play.

Game 1

Maine was outhit 12-7. Gabby Papushka batting leadoff was 1-4 with a double and run batted in. Francesca Guerrera was 2-3 with a double and run batted in. Bailey Snowberger was 1-3 with a double. Nora Campo had 2 singles and Keira Inman had a single.

Alysen Rieth started for Maine in the circle and went 5.2 innings, allowing 8 runs, 7 of which were earned. She struck out 3 walked 2 and gave up 12 hits. She's now 3-10 on the season. Ava Zettlemoyer retired the final out, but allowed 1 unearned run, walking 2.

Game 2

Maine was outhit 12-9 falling 9-8 as Bryant scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Bryant had taken a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning, but Maine scored 3 runs in the 5th and 4 runs in the 6th inning to take a 8-7 lead.

Bailey Snowberger had a game, going 4-4 with her 1st homer of the season and 6th double of the season, driving in 5 runs.

Gabby Papushka was 1-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Morgan Pool was 1-4 with a double and run batted in. Eviana Robles was 1-3 with a double. Kyrah Haba-Dailey had a single. Abby Rhee was 1-3 with a single.

Madison Simmerman started for Maine in the circle and allowed 9 hits and 7 runs, 3 of which were earned in 4.0 innings striking out 1. Kaly Thomas allowed 1 hit and 2 runs in 2.0 innings, walking 3 and striking out 1. Alysen Rieth took the loss, pitching in the 7th inning.

Maine is now 6-19 and 0-2 in America East. Bryant is 9-14 and 2-0 in America East. The 2 teams will conclude the weekend series with a game on Sunday, March 23rd at 12 noon.

Maine will be on the road next weekend with 3 games at UMass Lowell March 29-30. They finally will play at home April 5-6 with 3 games against UMBC.