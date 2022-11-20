Maine Swept by Providence – Lose Saturday 5-1

After falling to the Providence Friars 3-0 on Friday afternoon, the Maine Women's Hockey Team was swept Saturday, losing to the #13 ranked Friars, 5-1 in Providence.

Providence started the scoring, with a power play goal with 4:38 gone, by Sara Hjalmarsson, assisted by Lauren DeBlois and Brooke Becker.

It was 2-0 with 12:46 gone, as Hjalmarsson scored again, this time assisted by Ashley Clark and Lauren DeBlois.

Hjalmarsson scored her 3rd goal for the hat-trick with 6;55 gone in the 2nd period, assisted by Lily Hendrickson and Caroline Peterson.

Providence made it 4-0 midway through the 2nd period, with another power play goal. This time Ida Press scored, assisted by Clair Tyo and Rachel Weiss

The Friars scored yet again midway through the 3rd period, as Hjalmarsson netted her 4th goal, assisted by Ashley Clark (2nd assist of the game) and Maddy Coene.

Maine finally scored their 1st goal of the weekend, with 2:06 left in the game, on a goal by Lilli Welcke, assisted by Ava Stevenson and Kennedy Little.

Maine, who wasn't whistled for a penalty on Friday, was whistled for 3 minors Saturday, with Providence going 2-2 on the power play. Maine was 0-1 on their power play.

Anna Larose was in net for Maine, stopping 38 shots.

Maine is now 8-9-0 overall and 6-6-0 in Hockey East. Providence improves to 12-4-1 and 9-3-1 in Hockey East.

Maine has 2 more series before the Christmas Holiday, both on the road. They play at Clarkson University Friday November 25th (6 p.m. puck drop) and then Saturday November 26th (2 p.m. puck drop) before playing at Boston University on Friday December 2nd and Saturday December 3rd. They are then off until January 5th.