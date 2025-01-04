Maine Women Beat UNH 4-1

The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team beat UNH 4-1 on Friday night, January 3rd to kick off the new year. It was the Black Bear's first game since December 14th.

Maine who played at the Cross Insurance Center in Portland,on December 14th began a 5-game road trip. The next time they play at The Alfond will be Friday, January 24th, when they will host UNH for the weekend.

Maine and New Hampshire skated to a scoreless tie in the 1st Period.

In the 2nd Period Maine exploded for 3 goals

Then with 6:47 left in the 2nd Period, Mikayla Boarder scored, assisted by Stephanie Jacob and Brenna Curl.

Maine led 3-0 at the end of the 2nd Period. UNH got on the scoreboard with 3:27 gone in the 3rd Period on a goal by Kira Juodikis, assisted by Brooke Hammer and Shea Verrier. Maine finished the scoring with 2:53 left to go in the game, when Stephanie Jacob scored an empty-netter. Maine and UNH were each 0-3 on the power play. Maine outshot UNH 35-34. Kiia Lahtinen had 33 saves for the Black Bears.

UNH is now 10-10-1 and 6-8-0 in Hockey East.

Maine improves to 5-16-0 overall and 5-10-0 in Hockey East. The Black Bears will play at Boston Collee on Sunday, January 5th at 2 p.m.

