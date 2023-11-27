Maine Women Fall to Drake 72-56

The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to Drake 72-56 on Sunday afternoon, to go 1-2 in the Vibrant Thanksgiving Classic in Iowa.

Maine trailed 24-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-26 at the end of the 1st Half. Drake led 59-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The day was not without highlights for the Black Bears. Anne Simon who finished with 14 points moved into 9th place in program scoring history.

Adrianna Smith recorded her 4th double-double of the season, finishing with a team-high 16 points while ripping down 11 rebounds. Paula Gallego finished with 12 points.

Maine was 22-62 from the field, shooting 35.5 percent. They were 6-27 from beyond the 3-point arc and 6-8 from the free throw line.

Drake was led by Anna Miller with a game-high 17 points. Grace Berg had 15 points and Katie Dinnebier had 14 points.

Drake was a sizzling 29-53 (54.7 percent) from the field, while going 6-14 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 8-10 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Drake 34-32.

Drake improves to 5-2. Maine falls to 4-3. Maine will now play Indiana University on Thursday, November 30th at 7 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The pregame on 92.9 The Ticket will begin at 6:30 p.m. They then head to New York to play at Fordham University on Saturday, December 2nd at 2 p.m. before finally returning to The Pit to play Harvard on Wednesday, December 6th at 6 p.m. That will be their 1st game at The Pit since November 14th.