Maine Women Fall to Princeton 65-51 Friday Night

The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the Princeton Tigers 65-51 at The Pit at the Memorial Gymnasium at the University of Maine Friday night, December 2nd.

Maine trailed 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-28 at the end of the 1st Half. Princeton outscored Maine 16-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 45-35 lead.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith, who had her 3rd double-double of the season. She scored 15 points while ripping down 10 rebounds. Caroline Bornemann had 9 points while Paula Gallego had 8 points.

The Black Bears were 20-43 from the field, shooting 46.5 percent. They were just 3-14 from beyond the 3-point arc (21.4 percent) and were 8-10 from the free throw line.

Maine committed 18 turnovers in the game, while Princeton just turned the ball over 7 times.

Princeton had 3 players in double figures. Kaitlyn Chen had 15 points for the Tigers, with Julia Cunningham had 13 points and Grace Stone 10 points. Ellie Mitchell was the leading rebounder in the game with 12 boards.

The Tigers were 26-52 (50 percent) from the field and 3-11 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 10-13 from the free throw line.

Princeton improves to 4-2 overall while Maine falls to 3-5.

Maine returns to the hardcourt on Sunday afternoon, December 4th, when they head to Kingston, Rhode Island to play the University of Rhode Island. The pregame starts on 92.9 The Ticket at 12:30 with the tip-off at 1 p.m. The Black Bears return home for a pair of games, on Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m. against Fordham and then on Sunday, December 11th against Army at 1 p.m. The Maine-Army game is Military Appreciation Day.