Maine Women Lose Tough 1-0 Game to #12 UConn Friday Afternoon

The Maine Women's Ice Hockey outshot #12 UConn 21-13 but couldn't find the back of the net, and fell 1-0 as UConn scored on a powerplay goal late in the 1st Period.

The lone goal was scored by Jada Habisch with 3:58 left to go in the 1st Period. She was assisted by Christina Walker and Riley Grimley.

Maine was 0-1 on the powerplay while the Huskies were 1-4.

Tia Chan recorded the shutout for UConn, turning away 21 shots.

Jorden Mattison was in goal for Maine and had 12 saves.

UConn is now 6-3-1 overall and 5-3-0 in Hockey East. Maine is 4-7-0 overall and 2-5-0 in Hockey East.

The 2 schools will meet Saturday afternoon at The Alfond, with the puck dropping at 2 p.m.