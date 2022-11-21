Maine Women Pick Up 1st Home Win – Beat Northeastern 61-59

The Maine Women's Basketball Team picked up their 1st home victory, beating Northeastern 61-59 at The Pit at Memorial Gym, Monday night, November 21st.

Maine led 17-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-26 at teh end of the 1st Half. They led 50-43 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith who had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Caroline Bornemann had 9 points. Freshmen Jaycie Christopher and Sarah Talon had career highs, with Christopher scoring 9 points and Talon chipping in 8 points. Christopher led the Black Bears with 3 3-pointers.

Maine shot 25-49 (51.0%) from the field and were 7-14 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.

Northeastern was led by Gmima Montema with 20 points, while Derin Erdogan had 15 points and Deja Bristol had 10 points. The Huskies were 24-57 (42.1%) from the field, and 3-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 2-2 on the season while Northeastern is 2-3.

The Black Bears head out to the West Coast, playing at St. Mary's in Moraga California. They will take on the University of Kansas on Friday November 25th at 3 p.m. and then Niagara University on Saturday, November 26th. Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Tip-off for both games are at 3 p.m. with the pregame starting at 2:30 p.m.