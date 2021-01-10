Maine Women Roll to 8th Victory Beat NJIT 74-51

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology 74-51 Sunday afternoon, January 10th at The Pit to improve to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in America East.

The Black Bears drained 10 3-pointers on the afternoon. Fogarty led the way with 4, Saar had 3, Millan had 2 and Alba Orois had 1. Maine was 10-19 from beyond the 3 point arc.

The Black Bears were 14-20 from the free throw line.

Maine led 20-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 34-21 at the half, and 55-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

NJIT was led by Lilly Anderson with a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kenna Squier had 13 points.

NJIT was 11-18 from the free throw line.

Maine will play host to the University of Vermont Catamounts next Saturday and Sunday, January 16th and 17th with tip-offs at 1 p.m.