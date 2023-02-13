Maine Women Snap 3-Game Losing Streak Beat UNH 56-45 Monday Afternoon

The Maine Women's Basketball Team snapped their 3-game losing streak, beating the University of New Hampshire in Durham on Monday afternoon, February 13th.

UNH led 14-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Black Bears led 30-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine was up 43-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Adrianna Smith had another double-double for Maine. She was the leading scorer with 24 points, while ripping down 14 rebounds. Olivia Rockwood had 12 points while Skowhegan's Jaycie Christopher had 9 points while playing 31 minutes off the bench.

Maine shot 34.4 percent from the field, going 21-61 from the field. They were 10-28 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 4-5 from the free throw line.

UNH was led by Adara Groman and Avery O'Connor each of whom had 12 points.

UNH shot 34.5 percent from the field going 19-55 and were 4-15 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 3-4 from the free throw line.

UNH is now 7-17 overall and 2-10 in America East.

Maine is now 13-12 overall and 9-4 in America East. The Black Bears travel to Troy, New York on Saturday, February 18th to take on the University of Albany Great Danes at 7 p.m.