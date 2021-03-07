Maine Women’s Basketball Advances to America East Finals with 67-47 Win Over Albany

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team advanced to the America East Basketball Finals, with a 67-47 victory over Albany at The Pit on Sunday afternoon, March 7th.

Maine led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 28-18 at the Half. The Black Bears put it away in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Great Danes 24-13 to take a 52-31 lead.

Maine had 4 players in double figures

Blanca Millan had a game high 17 points, going 3-5 beyond the 3-point line. She finished with 9 rebounds and 4 assists

Anne Simon had 13 points, going 3-4 from beyond the 3-point line.

Dor Saar had 13 points, going 3-5 from beyond the 3-point line, with 4 steals

Maeve Carroll had 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Albany was led by Ellen Hahn with 15 points.

This is the 7th year in a row that UMaine has advanced to the America East Finals.

The America East final will be played Friday, March 12th at 5 p.m. at The Pit at UMaine.