Maine Women’s Basketball Beats UMass Lowell 74-44 for 3rd Win-In-a-Row

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team picked up their 3rd win in-a-row, beating UMass Lowell 74-44 in The Pit on Thursday, January 23rd.

UMaine led 19-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored UMass Lowell 23-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 42-23 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Maine led 61-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine placed 4 players in double figures. Caroline Dotsey led the scoring with 20 points, adding 4 3-pointers. Caroline Bornemann had 16 points. Paula Gallego had 12 points and Asta Blauenfeldt finished with 10 points.

Maine shot a sizzling 58.1 percent from the field going 30-51. They were 9-25 from beyond the 3-point arc and 5-12 from the free throw line

Maine controlled the boards, outrebounding UMass Lowell 38-20.

UMass Lowell was led by Abbey Lindsey with 16 points.

UMass Lowell shot 38.9 percent from the field, going 21-54. They were 0-6 from beyond the 3-point arc and 2-4 from the free throw line.

UMass Lowell is now 2-16 overall and 0-6 in America East Conference play.

Maine evens their record at 10-10 overall and improves to 5-2 in America East. The Black Bears are tied for 2nd place in America East trailing Albany, who is in 1st place with a 6-1 conference record and tied with Vermont with a 5-1 record.

Maine next plays at the University of New Hampshire on Thursday night, January 30th at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Don Shields for the call of the game, and pregame starting at 5:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.