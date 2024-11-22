Maine Women’s Basketball Falls to BU 67-57

The Maine Black Bears jumped out to a 21-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but couldn't hold the lead, falling to the BU Terriers 67-57 on Thursday night, November 21st in Boston.

BU led 29-27 at the end of the 1st Half and 49-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Maine was able to cut the lead to 5 points twice in the 4th Quarter, but couldn't get closer.

Maine was led by Asta Blauenfeldt with a career-high 24 points. Olivia Rockwood and Sarah Talon each had 9 points.

Maine shot 8-17 (47.06 percent) from the field in the 1st Quarter including 3-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. But in the 2nd Quarter they were just 3-12 from the field, including 0-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. For the game they shot 22-61 (36.1 percent) from the field and were 8-29 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 5-9 from the free throw line.

Maine turned the ball over 16 times.

BU was led by Allison Shwertner with 20 points and Alex Giannaros with 20 points. Bella McLaughlin had 14 points.

The Terriers shot 45.7 percent from the field, going 21-46. They were 6-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and 19-26 from the free throw line.

BU turned the ball over 14 times.

BU is now 2-2

Maine is 2-3 and has lost 2 games in a row. They will return home to The Pit on Sunday, November 24th with a game against Quinnipiac at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with Don Shields, and the pregame starting at 12 Noon.

Come early to The Pit Sunday, and watch the Maine Men play against Holy Cross. That game will start at 12 noon.

