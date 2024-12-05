Maine Women’s Basketball Falls to Purdue 60-51

The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to Purdue 60-51 on Wednesday night, December 4th in Indiana.

Maine trailed 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but thanks to 27-12 2nd Quarter, the Black Bears led at the Half, 35-29. But the Boilermakers outscored Maine 21-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take the lead 50-42.

Caroline Bornemann, Asta Blauenfeldt and Caroline Dotsey each scored 13 points for Maine.

The Black Bears shot 19-54 (35.2 percent) from the field and were 8-31 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 5-7 from the free throw line.

Purdue was led by Reagan Bass with 20 points. Destini Lombard had 12 points, finishing with a double-double ripping down 13 rebounds, and Ella Collier had 11 points.

The Boilermakers were 24-52 shooting from the field, (45.3 percent) and 5-20 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 7-10 from the free throw line.

Maine turned the ball over 15 times, while Purdue turned the ball over 14 times in the game

Purdue is now 5-3 overall.

Maine is 3-6. The Black Bears will play at St. Joseph's University on Monday, December 9th at 7 p.m. Hear the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. with Don Shields on 92.9 The Ticket.

Maine will return home to The Pit for their only home game in December when they will host Bates on Saturday afternoon December 21st at 2 p.m. They will then be home again on Saturday January 4th at 1 p.m. when they host Bryant University.