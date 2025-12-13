The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the Fairfield Stags, 74-51 in Connecticut on Friday night, December 12th, despite Adrianna Smith's double-double.

Fairfield raced out to a 24-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Maine cut the lead, outscoring Fairfield 15-9 in the 2nd Quarter, to trail by 10, 34-24 at the end of the 1st Half. But Fairfield put the game away outscoring Maine 26-16 in the 3rd Quarter.

Smith finished with a team-high 19 points and 12 rebounds. Asta Blauenfeldt had 17 points for Maine, but no one else scored more than 6 points.

Maine shot 49.7 percent from the field and was 2-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 11-15 from the free throw line.

Maine had a tough night turning the ball over 28 times, while only forcing 12 turnovers. The Black Bears did control the boards, outrebounding Fairfield 31-22.

Fairfield had 3 players in double figures led by Kaety L'Amoreaux who had 17 points. The Stags shot 48.2 percent from the field and were 10-24 from beyond the 3-pint arc. They were a near-perfect 10-11 from the free throw line.

Fairfield improved to 6-3 while Maine dropped to 3-8. Maine continues their Connecticut road trip on Sunday, playing at Quinnipiac. The game tips off at 1 p.m. Tune into 92.9 The Ticket with Don Shields pregame starting at 12:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

Get our free mobile app