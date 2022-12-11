Maine Women’s Basketball Snaps 4-game Losing Streak – Beat Army Sunday 88-60

The Maine Women's Basketball Team snapped their 4-game losing streak with an impressive 88-60 win over Army on Sunday afternoon, December 11th at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine campus.

Maine never trailed, leading 23-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 45-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 70-46 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caroline Bornemann led the Black Bears with 29 points. Bornemann just missed a double-double as she finished with 9 rebounds.

Freshman Jaycie Christopher showed why she was the Gatorade Player of the Year last year. She had a career high 26 points, going 7-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. She also dished out 4 assists and didn't turn the ball over once, playing 31 minutes. She also ripped down 7 rebounds.

Adrianna Smith had 14 points, going 8-8 from the free throw line. Milana Nenadic scored her 1st points for the Black Bears, finishing with 2 points.

Maine shot a sizzling 56.4 percent from the field going 31-55. They were 13-25 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 13-16 from the free throw line.

Maine only turned the ball over 8 times on the afternoon.

Army was led by Sam McNaughton who had 14 points, while Sabria Hunter had 13 points and Lauren Lithgow 12 points.

Army was 18-48 from the field, and 5-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 19-27 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 4-7 overall. The Black Bears play at Harvard on Sunday December 18th. That game tips off at 3 p.m. with the pregame starting at 2:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket. Maine doesn't return home until Wednesday, January 4th when they will play UMass-Lowell at 7 p.m. in The Pit.

