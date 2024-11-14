Maine Women’s Basketball Uses 14-7 Run in 4th Quarter to Beat URI 57-53

The Maine Women's Basketball Team was trailing the University of Rhode Island Rams by 5 points (41-46) with 28 seconds left to go in the 3rd Quarter on Wednesday night, November 13th.

But Caroline Dotsey hit a 2-pointer with 1 second left to draw Maine within 3 points (43-46)

In the next 4:34 in the 4th Quarter, the teams traded the lead. Maine finally took the lead for good, with 4:56 left on Sarah Talon's layup to Maine up 52-51 and gave the Black Bears the lead for good.

Maine was paced by Sarah Talon with a game-high 19 points. Paula Gallego had 14 points.

Maine was 24-54 from the field, shooting 44.4 percent. They were 5-17, 29.4 % from beyond the 3-point arc and 4-5 from the free throw line.

Rhode Island was led by Harsimran Kaur with 11 ponts and Anaelle Dutat with 10 points.

The Rams shot 42.2% from the field going 19-45. They were 5-17 (29.4 %) from beyond the 3-point arc and 10-18 from the free throw line.

Rhode Island falls to 2-2. Maine improves to 2-1. The Black Bears return home to host Harvard on Sunday, November 17th with the tip-off at 12 noon. If you can't be at the game, in The Pit, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 11:30 p.m. with Don Shields.

