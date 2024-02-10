Maine Women’s Hockey Beats BU 3-1 Friday Night

The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Boston University 3-1 on the road on Friday night, February 9th.

The Black Bears made it 2-0 with 5:52 left in the 2nd Period. Abby Latorella scored assisted by Mira Seregely and Adriana Van De Leest. It was Latorella's 1st goal as a Black Bear!

Boston University drew within 1 goal, scoring with 2:24 left in the 2nd Period, on a goal by Luisa Welcke, assisted by Brooke Disher.

Maine led 2-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, while the Terriers were 0-3.

Maine outshot BU 31-30.

Julia Bachetti had 29 saves in goal for the Black Bears, picking up the win. Callie Shanahan had 28 saves for BU.

BU is now 12-15-3 overall and 10-12-1 in Hockey East. Maine improves to 12-16-2 overall and 8-13-2 in Hockey East. The Black Bears will play at Northeastern on Saturday, February 10th at 7:30 p.m.

The Black Bears return home for their final home game of the season on Friday, February 16th when they will host Providence College, with the puck dropping at 6 p.m.