Maine Women’s Hockey Beats Harvard 3-2 in Overtime

The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Harvard 3-2 in overtime in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Friday, January 10th.

Lily Fetch had the game winning goal, assisted by Adriana Van De Leest and Elise Morphy, just 32 seconds into overtime.

Harvard had taken an early 1-0 lead, when Zoe Boosamra scored with 8:52 remaining in the 1st Period, assisted by Emily Hamann and Kaley MacDonald.

Maine tied the game at 1-1 with 5:55 left in the 1st Period, with Adriana Van De Leest's unassisted goal.

Then, with the Black Bears on the power play, Van De Leest scored for the 2nd time, to put Maine in the lead 2-1. The goal coming with 3:52 left in the 1st Period was asssisted by Lily Fetch.

Maine led 2-1.

Harvard tied the game with 1:35 gone in the 3rd Period. Eva Dorr scored, assisted by Angelica Meganis.

That led to Fetch's overtime heroics.

Maine was 1-5 on the power play, while Harvard was 0-3. Maine outshot the Crimson 30-22.

Julia Bachetti had 20 saves for Maine, while Ainsley Tuffy had 27 saves for Harvard.

Harvard is now 2-12-2 while Maine improves to 6-17-0 overall.

Maine is on the road next weekend at the University of Connecticut, playing the Huskies on Friday, January 17th at 6 p.m. and Saturday the 18th at 4 p.m. The Black Bears will return home to The Alfond to host UNH the weekend of January 24-25th.