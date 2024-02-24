Maine Women’s Hockey Beats Holy Cross 3-2 in OT

The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Holy Cross in Worcester, 3-2 in overtime on Friday night, February 23rd.

With 36 seconds gone in overtime Sam Morrison scored her 2nd goal of the night, for the game-winner.

In the 2nd Period the Black Bears killed off a 5-3 Crusader's power play and scored, with Alyssa Wruble finding the back of the net.

Maine's 1st goal was scored on the power play, when Sam Morrison scored, assisted by Elise Morphy

Jorden Mattison had 33 saves for Maine, earing her 6th win of the season.

Maine improves to 14-17-2. They conclude the regular season on Saturday afternoon with a game against Holy Cross with the puck dropping at 4 p.m.