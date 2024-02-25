Maine Women’s Hockey Beats Holy Cross 5-2 Clinch Home-Ice Playoff Game

The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Holy Cross 5-2 on the road on Saturday and will play at home on Wednesday, February 28th at 6 p.m. when they host #9 Merrimack in a prelim playoff game.

Tickets (set by the America East Conference) are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for youth, seniors and groups. Admission for UMaine students is free.

Holy Cross led 2-0 in the 1st Period before Maine scored with 2:31 left, on a goal by Ida Kuoppala, assisted by Rahel Enzler.

The 1st Period ended with Holy Cross leading 2-1. Maine then scored a pair of power play goals, 3:30 apart in the 2nd Period to take a 3-2 lead.

Kuoppala scored her 2nd of the game with 7:03 gone, and 19th of the season, assisted by Mira Seregely and Elise Morphy.

Then with 9:31 left to go in the Period, Sam Morrison scored assisted by Kuoppala and Enzler.

The Black Bears weren't done, adding their 3rd goal of the Period with 2:48 left, on a goal by Adrianna Va De Leest, assisted by Enzler and Morrison.

Maine's final goal came with 9:57 left to go in the 3rd Period, on a goal by Mira Seregely, assisted by Mikayla Boarder

Maine's penalty kill was put to the test as they killed off a 5 minute major with 5:32 left in the game to secure the win.

Maine was 2-3 on the power play and outshot Holy Cross 34-30.

Jorden Mattison was in goal for the Maine, playing in both games in the weekend series, making 28 saves.