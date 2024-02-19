Maine Women’s Hockey Beats Providence 2-1 in OT on Senior Night

The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Providence 2-1 in overtime on Senior Night, Friday, February 16th.

Mira Seregely scored in OT to give the Black Bears the win, assisted by Sam Morrison and Adriana va de Leest.

In the 3rd Period Ava Stevenson scored to tie the game 1-1 on a penalty shot.

Jorden Mattison was in goal for Maine, picking up her 5th win of the season.

Congratulations to 5th year senior Ida Kuoppala who broke the record for most games played in Maine Women's Ice Hockey history on Friday night. The game was the 153rd of her career breaking Ally Johnson’s record of 152.

Maine is now 13-17-2 overall and 9-14-2 in Hockey East. The Black Bears are on the road for the last series of the regular season, playing at Holy Cross on February 23rd and 24th.