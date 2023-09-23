Maine Women’s Hockey Beats University of New Brunswick 3-0 [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Women's Ice Hockey Team defeated the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, September 23rd a the Alfond Arena.

The Black Bears scored a goal in each period.

In the 1st Period, with 10:32 gone, Elise Morphy scored assisted by Mira Seregely and Abby Latorella.

In the 2nd Period, with just 3:42 left in the period,. Mira Seregely scored, assisted by Sam Morrison and Ashley Kokavec.

Finally in the 3rd Period, with 6:29 gone, Sam Morrison scored, assisted by Alyssa Wruble.

Jorden Mattison, had 3 saves in goal for the Black Bears, starting in net. Anna Larose played the 2nd period, turning away 9 shots, while Julia Bachetti played the 3rd period, and had 10 saves.

Maine outshot New Brunswick 52-22. The Black Bears were 1-2 on the power play, while New Brunswick was 0-4.

Maine travels to #8 Quinnipiac next weekend for the season opening games. Game 1 is on Friday, September 29 at 6:00pm, with Saturday's games slated to start at 3:00pm.