Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to #10 Quinnipiac 7-0 in Season Opener

The Maine Women's Hockey Team fell to #10 Quinnipiac 7-0 in their season opener on Friday night, September 27th at Alfond Arena.

Quinnipiac scored 2 goals in the 1st period, 3 in the 2nd period and then added 2 in the 3rd period.

Maya Labad had a pair of goals to lead the Bobcats.

Maine was outshot 32-20 in the game.

Both Maine and Quinnipiac were 0-1 on the power play.

Julia Bachetti was in goal for the Black Bears and stopped 25 shots.

Maine now 0-1 will take on Quinnipiac 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Alfond Arena with the puck dropping at 3 p.m.