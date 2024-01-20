Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to #11 UConn 3-1

The Maine Women's Hockey Team fell to #11 UConn on Friday afternoon in Storrs, by a score of 3-1.

UConn scored 2 goals in the 1st Period with goals by Brianna Ware, assisted by Kathryn Stockdale and Megan Woodworth just 2:39 into the game. They scored again with 7:23 left in the 1st Period, on a goal by Jada Habisch, assisted by Riley Grimley and Ashley Allard.

Maine scored with 4:21 left to go in the 1st Period to make the score 2-1. Raegan Wurm scored, assisted by Ida Kuoppla and Ann-Frederique Guay.

The score remained 2-1 until late in the 3rd Period, when UConn scored an insurance goal with 4:54 left to go in the game. Riley Grimley scored, assisted by Jada Habisch, and Claire Peterson.

UConn was 0-1 on the power play, while Maine didn't have any power play opportunities.

UConn outshot Maine 26-21.

Jorden Mattison was in goal for Maine, turning away 23 shots, while Tia Chan was in goal for UConn, with 20 saves.

Maine will travel to play at Merrimack College Saturday afternoon, January 20th at 4 p.m. The game is available to watch on ESPN+