Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to BU 4-3 [VIDEO]

The Maine Women's Hockey Team fell to Boston University 4-3 at The Alfond on Monday evening, January 8th.

Boston University took a 1-0 lead with 4:37 left in the 1st period, on a powerplay goal by Luisa Welcke, assisted by Lilli Welcke and Andi Calderone.

BU led 1-0 at the end of the 1st period.

The 2nd period was full of goals, with each team scoring twice!

Maine tied the game with 5:15 gone in the 2nd period, on a goal by Ann-Frederique Guay, assisted by Jamie Grinder and Ashley Kokavec.

But BU regained the lead 2:34 later, when Alex Law scored, assisted by Catherine Foulem. The Terriers then made it 3-1 on another powerplay goal, with 1:41 left in the 2nd period. Lacey Martin scored, assisted by Brooke Disher and Neely Nicholson. Maine scored with just 12 seconds left in the 2nd period to make the score 3-2 BU, when Rahel Enzler scored, assisted by Mira Seregely.

The Black Bears tied the score at 3-3, when Mikayla Boarder scored unassisted with a goal with 2:35 gone in the 3rd period.

But BU won the game, with a late goal, as Lacey Martin scored, assisted by Maeve Kelly with just 2:16 left in the game.

Maine was 0-1 on the powerplay. BU was 2-3 on the powerplay.

Julia Bachetti had 26 saves in goal for Maine and Mari Pietersen turned away 31 shots in goal for BU.

BU is now 9-8-2 overall and 7-6-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is 10-11-0 overall and 6-8-0 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears are home this weekend with a pair of games against Northeastern. The puck drops on Friday, January 12th at 6 p.m. and Saturday, January 13th at 4 p.m. Admission is free for Maine Women's Hockey games.