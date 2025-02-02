Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to Holy Cross 1-0 in Overtime

After losing to Providence 3-2 in overtime on Friday, the Maine Women's Hockey Team were beaten by Holy Cross 1-0 on Saturday, February 1st, in overtime.

Providence scored the game-winner, and the game's only goal 2:56 into overtime, on a power play when Carmen Elliott scored, assisted by Lulu Rourke and Alexia Moreau.

Maine outshot Providence 27-24.The Black Bears were 0-5 on the power play, while Providence was 1-3.

Kiia Lahtinen turned away 23 shots in goal for the Black Bears

Holy Cross is now 8-16-3 overall and 4-14-3 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 8-20-1 overall and 7-14-1 in Hockey East. Maine returns home for 1 game in the coming weekend, hosting Northeastern on Friday, February 7th with the puck dropping at 6 p.m.