Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to Providence 3-2 in Overtime

The Maine Women's Hockey Team fell to Providence Friday night, January 31st, 3-2 in Overtime in Providence.

After a scoreless 1st Period, Maine took a 1-0 lead, scoring on a power play with 5:42 gone in the 2nd Period. Sam Morrison lit the lamp, assisted by Kendall Sundby and Adrianna Van De Leest.

The Black Bears led 1-0 at the end of the 2nd Period.

With 3:28 gone in the 3rd Period, Providence tied the score, when Hannah Johnson scored, assisted by Cristina Cavaliere.

Maine took a 2-1 advantage with 7:10 gone, when Haley Ryan scored, assisted by Danielle Brunette.

But, Providence tied the game with 4:05 remaining in the 3rd Period, when Knapp scored her 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Reichen Kirchmair and Hannah Johnson.

With the score knotted at 2-2 at the end of the regulation, the teams started overtime. Providence won it with Knapp's goal for the hat-trick with 3:11 gone. She was assisted by Cavaliere and Kirchmair.

Maine outshot Providence 29-23.

Julia Bachetti had 20 saves for Maine

Maine was 1-4 on the power play, while the Friars were 0-2.

Maine is now 8-19-1 overall and 7-13-1 in Hockey East. Providence is 15-9-3 overall and 11-7-2 in Hockey East

Maine will play at Holy Cross on Saturday afternoon, February 1st with the puck dropping at 1 p.m.