Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to Merrimack 2-1 in OT in Prelim Playoff Game

The Maine Women's Hockey Team's season came to an end on Wednesday night, with a 2-1 overtime loss to Merrimack in a prelim playoff game at the Alfond.

After a scoreless 1st Period, Maine took a 1-0 lead on a power play goal by Ida Kuoppala, assisted by Sam Morrison with 6:21 left in the 2nd Period.

With 1:40 gone in the 3rd Period Merrimack equalized, on a power play by Celine Tedenby, assisted by Hayley Chang and Ally Qualley.

The game was tied 1-1 after regulation.

With 1:36 gone in overtime, Allison Reeb scored the winning goal for Merrimack, assisted by Raice Szzott and Natalie Nemes.

Both Maine and Merrimack were each 1-3 on the power play.

Jorden Mattison was in goal for the Black Bears and had 31 saves, including 16 in the 2nd Period. Cali Hogarth was in goal for Merrimack and had 28 saves.

Merrimack advances to the Hockey East Playoffs and will play Northeastern on Saturday March 2nd in the Quarterfinals.

The Maine Women's Hockey Team's season is over and they finish with a 15-18-2 record.