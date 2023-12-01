After beating Vermont twice, 3-0 on November 17th and 3-2 on November 18th in Burlington, the Maine Women's Hockey Team beat them 3-2 on Friday afternoon, December 1st, for their 3rd win in as many games.

Maine took a 1-0 lead with 7:27 gone in the 1st period, on a goal by Mira Seregely, assisted by Kennedy Little.

The Black Bears made it 2-0 with 3:01 remaining in the 1st period, when Rahel Enzler scored, assisted by Alyssa Wruble.

Maine led 2-0 at the end of the 1st period. Vermont cut the lead in half, with 4:20 gone in the 2nd period. Lara Beecher scored, assisted by Hailey Eikos and Kaylee Lewis. Maine led 2-1 at the end of the 2nd period.

With 11:37 gone in the 3rd period Maine scored an insurance goal. Rahel Enzler scored her 2nd goal of the afternoon, assisted by Mira Seregely and Jamie Grinder.

Finally with just 0.01 seconds remaining Vermont found the back of the net. Kaylee Lewis scored, assisted by Lara Beecher.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play. Vermont didn't have a power play, as Maine played penalty-free hockey!

Julia Bachetti was in net for Maine and turned away 29 shots. Jessie McPherson was in goal for the Catamounts and had 21 saves.

Vermont is now 7-7-1 overall and 6-5-0 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 7-8-0 overall and 5-6-0 in Hockey East. Maine will host Holy Cross on Saturday, December 2nd at 4 p.m.