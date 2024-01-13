Maine Women’s Hockey Knocks Off #14 Northeastern 1-0 in OT

It took 61:11 before a goal was scored in the Maine Women's Hockey game against #14 Northeastern on Friday, January 12th at The Alfond. Ida Kuoppala's goal with 1:11 gone in overtime gave the Black Bears the win!

Kuoppala's goal, her 16th of the season, was assisted by Mikayla Boarder.

Maine's penalty kill was on-point in the game, as Northeastern went 0-4 on the power play. Maine was 0-2 on the power play.

Jorden Mattison was stellar in goal for the Black Bears, turning away 21 shots. She picked up her 6th career shutout and 2nd of the 2023-24 season.

Gwyneth Philips had 30 saves for Northeastern.

Northeastern is now 13-9-0 overall and 8-7-0 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 11-11-0 overall and 7-8-0 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams will play Saturday afternoon, January 13th at The Alfond, with the puck dropping at 4 p.m.