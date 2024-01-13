Maine Women’s Hockey Knocks Off #14 Northeastern 1-0 in OT
It took 61:11 before a goal was scored in the Maine Women's Hockey game against #14 Northeastern on Friday, January 12th at The Alfond. Ida Kuoppala's goal with 1:11 gone in overtime gave the Black Bears the win!
Kuoppala's goal, her 16th of the season, was assisted by Mikayla Boarder.
Maine's penalty kill was on-point in the game, as Northeastern went 0-4 on the power play. Maine was 0-2 on the power play.
Jorden Mattison was stellar in goal for the Black Bears, turning away 21 shots. She picked up her 6th career shutout and 2nd of the 2023-24 season.
Gwyneth Philips had 30 saves for Northeastern.
Northeastern is now 13-9-0 overall and 8-7-0 in Hockey East.
Maine is now 11-11-0 overall and 7-8-0 in Hockey East.
The 2 teams will play Saturday afternoon, January 13th at The Alfond, with the puck dropping at 4 p.m.