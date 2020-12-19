Maine Women’s Hockey Knocks Off #7 Providence 2-1 Saturday

A day after being shut out in Providence 4-0, the UMaine Women's Hockey Team battled back to defeat the 7th ranked Providence Friars, 2-1 Saturday afternoon, December 19th in Providence.



Junior Ally Johnson scored both of Maine's goals. The first on a power play in the 1st period

Loryn Porter was brilliant between the pipes for the Black Bears, finishing with 33 saves in the game

Providence was able to tie the score in the 2nd period, before Johnson iced it for the Black Bears in the 3rd period.

Maine is now 4-2 on the season, and 4-1 in Hockey East play. Maine is off until January 8th and 9th when they are scheduled to host Vermont. That game's location will be dependent upon whether Maine's indoor location limit of 50 is still in place.