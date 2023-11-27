Maine Women’s Hockey Ranked 18th in USCHO November 27th Poll

Despite being off this past weekend, the Maine Women's Hockey Team was ranked 18th in the latest US College Hockey Online Poll that was released on November 27th.

Here's the poll

Ohio State 13-1-0 (20 1st place votes) Wisconsin 12-2-0 Minnesota 11-2-0 Colgate 13-2-1 Clarkson 16-0-2 Minnesota Duluth 9-4-1 Quinnipiac 14-3-0 St. Lawrence 12-5-0 Cornell 11-3-1 St. Cloud State 11-4-0 Connecticut 10-4-1 Princeton 7-4-1 Vermont 7-6-1 Yale 6-6-0 Boston College 8-7-1 Penn State 8-7-1 Minnesota State 5-10-0 Maine 6-8-0 Northeastern 9-8-0 St. Thomas 6-11-0

Maine who last swept Vermont on November 17th and 18th will host Vermont on Friday, December 1st at 2 p.m. and then host Holy Cross on Saturday, December 2nd at 4 p.m. Admission to the Maine Women's games at The Alfond are free!