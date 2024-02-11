Maine Women’s Hockey Shutout by #13 Northeastern 4-0

The Maine Women's Hockey Team was shutout by #13 Northeastern 4-0 on Saturday, February 10th in Boston.

Northeastern scored 2 goals in the 1st Period and added another goal in each of the 2nd and 3rd Periods.

The 1st goal by Northeastern was on the power play and the last goal was an empty-netter as Maine had pulled Jorden Mattison from goal in favor of an extra attacker.

Northeastern outshot Maine 36-19.

Maine was 0-1 on the power play while Northeastern was 1-2.

Gwyneth Philips was in net for the Huskies and turned away 19 shots. Julia Bachetti started in net for Maine, allowing 3 goals and saving 16 shots. Jorden Mattison came on in with 3:09 gone in the 2nd Period and had 16 saves.

Northeastern is now 21-9-2 overall and 14-7-2 in Hockey East.

Maine is 12-17-2 overall and 8-14-2 in Hockey East.

Maine plays their last home game at The Alfond Arena on Friday, February 16th when they host Providence College. The puck drops at 6 p.m.

The Black Bears then conclude the regular season the following weekend with a pair of games at Holy Cross on Friday and Saturday, February 23-24.