Maine Women’s Hockey Shuts Out BU 3-0 Friday Night

The Maine Women's Hockey Team shut out the Boston University Terriers 3-0 on Friday night, December 2nd in Boston. Maine outshot BU 28-19.

The 2 teams skated to a scoreless draw at the end of the 1st Period, but Maine took a 1-0 lead on a power play goal early in the 2nd Period! Lilli Welcke scored with 3:34 gone, assisted by Mira Seregely and Luisa Welcke.

Maine made it 2-0 with 12:19 gone in the 2nd Period, on a goal by Alyssa Wruble, assisted by Mira Seregely.

Maine added the insurance goal with just 4.1 seconds left, when Lilli Welcke scored her 2nd goal of the game, this time unassisted. BU had pulled their goalie, adding the extra skater in the hopes of scoring.

Brooklyn Oakes recorded the shutout for the Black Bears, turning away 19 shots. Andrea Brandli was in net for Boston University, turning away 25 shots.

Maine is now 10-10-0 overall and 7-6-0 in Hockey East. BU is 6-11-0 overall and 5-8-0 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon, December 3rd in Boston with the puck dropping at 3 p.m.

The Black Bears are then off for a lengthy Christmas break, not playing again until they are at Boston College on January 5th and 6th.