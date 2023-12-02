The Maine Women's Hockey Team shut out the Holy Cross Crusaders 6-0 on Saturday afternoon, December 2nd, at the Alfond, for their 4th consecutive victory, as 6 different Black Bears scored.

Ida Kuoppala scored the 1st goal for the Black Bears with just 33 seconds gone in the game. She was assisted by Ava Stevenson and Ann-Frederique Guay.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st period.

The Black Bears made it 2-0 with 6:23 gone in the 2nd period. Raegan Wurm scored, assisted by Lily Fetch and Mikayla Boarder.

Then with 1:47 remaining in the 2nd period, Maine made it 3-0, scoring on a power play. Jamie Grinder had the goal, assisted by Lily Fetch and Sophia Johnson.

Maine led 3-0 after the 2nd period.

With 6:35 gone in the 3rd period, Rahel Enzler scored assisted by Ida Kuoppala to make it 4-0.

Midway through the 3rd, with 9:52 gone, Ann-Frederique Guay scored, assisted by Kuoppala and Jamie Grinder

The final goal came with 5:05 left in the game. Haley Ryan scored, assisted by Ashley Kokavec and Abby Latorella.

Maine was 1-3 on the power play while Holy Cross was 0-4.

Julia Bachetti had the shutout for the Black Bears, turning away 29 shots.

Madison Beck was in goal for Holy Cross, and ended up with 27 saves.

Holy Cross is now 5-10-2 overall and 2-7-2 in Hockey East.

Maine improves to 8-8-0 and is now 6-6-0 in Hockey East. The Black Bears will play at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday, December 9th at 2 p.m. when they host Dartmouth. Maine won't play at the Alfond in Orono until Saturday, January 6th when they will host Boston College.