Maine Women’s Hockey Team Beats Merrimack College 3-2 in Portland

The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Merrimack College 3-2 in Portland on Saturday night, December 14th.

Maine took an early 1-0 lead, as Adriana Van De Leest scored with 2 minutes gone in the 1st Period. She was assisted by Lily Fetch and Alyssa Wruble.

The score remained 1-0 until the 3rd Period.

With 21 seconds gone, Stephanie Joy scored, assisted by Sam Morrison to put the Black Bears up 2-0.

But that lead was short lived, as Merrimack scored their 1st goal just 21 seconds later. Abby Poitras scored, assisted by Tara Blackburn.

The game remained 2-1 until there were 57.4 seconds left in regulation. Rachel Bjorgan scored for Merrimack, assisted by Natalie Nemes.

The Black Bears weren't going to let the game go into overtime, on Maine Day at the Cross Insurance Arena!

Alyssa Wruble scored the game-winner with 31.2 seconds left in regulation. She was assisted by linemates Adriana Van De Leest and Lily Fetch.

The Black Bears were 0-2 on the power play.

Merrimack outshot Maine 24-16.

Madisyn Ryan was in net for Maine and turned away 24 shots.

Merrimack is now 6-12-1 and 3-8-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 4-16-0 overall and 4-10-0 in Hockey East. The Black Bears are off until they play at the University of New Hampshire on Friday, January 3rd at 6 p.m. Maine returns to The Alfond on Friday and Saturday, January 10th-11th when they host Harvard University.