Maine Women’s Hockey Team Skate to 1-1 Tie with #14 Northeastern

The Maine Women's Hockey Team skated to a 1-1 tie with the #14 Northeastern Huskies at The Alfond on Saturday, January 13th

Northeastern scored 1st, scoring with 6:09 gone in the 1st Period.

The Black Bears answered with 6:03 left to go in the 1st Period, as Sam Morrison scored, assisted by Kennedy Little and Lily Fetch.

That was it for scoring, as the 2 teams remained deadlocked through regulation and through overtime. Neither team was able to score in the shootout

Northeastern and Maine were both 0-1 on the power play.

Jorden Mattison was in goal, and turned away 23 shots for Maine. Gwyneth Philips was in goal for the Huskies and had 27 saves.

Northeastern is 13-9-1 overall and 8-7-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is 11-11-1 overall and 7-8-1 in Hockey East. The Black Bears will travel to UConn to play the Huskies on Friday, January 19th at 2 p.m. and then Merrimack College on Saturday, January 20th at 4 p.m.